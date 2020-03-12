Thursday, March 12th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A Florida man prosecutors’ say was involved in a scheme to attach “skimming” devices to pumps at gas stations across New England to steal the debit and credit account numbers from thousands of unsuspecting drivers has been arrested.

29-year-old Luis Angel Naranjo Rodriguez of Hialeah, Florida was charged Monday with possessing fifteen or more counterfeit access devices, and possession of device-making equipment, the U.S. attorney’s office in Boston said in a statement.

Naranjo Rodriguez was arrested in Concord, Massachusetts last November after police spotted him at a closed gas station next to an unlocked gas pump with keys in the lock. Officers searched Naranjo Rodriguez, a nearby vehicle, and his hotel room and found multiple skimming devices and additional pump keys. He faces up to twenty-five years in prison if convicted.

