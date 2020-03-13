Du Quoin State Fair manager arrested after a traffic crash in Springfield

The Southern Illinoisan reports that a Du Quoin State Fair manager was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol after a crash in Springfield, IL early Tuesday morning. 42-year-old Joshua Gross was traveling north on Sherman Boulevard onto the ramp of northbound Interstate 55 at 3 a.m. A statement from ISP said Gross lost control of the vehicle on the wet roadway and swerved left off the road, striking the ditch with his front middle bumper. The truck then went sideways and hit some small trees and shrubs before coming to a stop. Gross was cited for failure to wear a seat belt, driving too fast for conditions, improper lane usage, and driving under the influence of alcohol. He was taken to the Sangamon County Jail where he posted bond and was released.

