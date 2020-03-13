Herrin man gets 13 years for Jackson County burglary

The Southern Illinoisan reports that a Herrin man was sentenced on Tuesday to serve 13 years in state prison for a burglary that happened in January in Jackson County. 58-year-old Larry Coulter pleaded guilty to a burglary charge. Due to his criminal record, he was given 13 years in state prison followed by a three-year period of mandatory supervised release. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Jan. 28th, officers responded to a report of a suspicious van at a residence on Dillinger Road. They tracked the van to a home in De Soto, where it was abandoned. A man matching Coulter’s description had been seen driving the van, and officers found stolen items from the Dillinger Road property inside. Later the same day, officers from Hurst Police Department found Coulter walking on Illinois 149 and questioned him. He confessed to burglarizing the residence and using the van to transport the stolen property.

