Lions Pancake Day Postponed

Upon the recommendation of the Cape Girardeau County Health Department, the 82nd Annual Cape Noon Lions Club Pancake Day scheduled for Wednesday, March 18, will be postponed until a later date. Details surrounding the spread of COVID-19 are changing rapidly, and local, state and national health agencies and municipalities are working diligently to reduce the potential for widespread exposure by limiting large-scale gatherings. Since several thousand area residents are regularly served during Pancake Day, it was determined that the prudent course of action was to postpone next week’s event. The Cape Girardeau Noon Lions Club is proud of the longstanding tradition that provides tens of thousands of dollars for charity, but the safety of the community is their first priority. Any tickets pre-purchased for the March 18th event will be honored at the rescheduled event.

