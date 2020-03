Out of an abundance of caution, the March stops of Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour are proactively being rescheduled. This includes the Cape Girardeau concert on March 27th. Additional March dates will also be rescheduled with new dates announced soon. All tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates. For more information, visit lynyrdskynyrd.com.

Like this: Like Loading...