Portageville man arrested for terroristic threat

The Standard Democrat reports that a Portageville man is in custody after threatening a local school. Portageville Police Chief Ronnie Adams says that around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, the Portageville School Resource Officer received a call of a threat made to the schools by an adult. The school was immediately placed on lockdown. Officers were able to locate and take the suspect into custody without incident. Once the suspect was in custody, the school was taken out of lockdown. Formal charges were filed for 37-year-old Earnest Treadwell for making a terrorist threat in the first degree. Treadwell is being held at the Mississippi County Jail on a $5,000 bond with a special condition that the defendant has no entry on Portageville School District property.

