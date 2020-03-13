SEMO Suspends In-Person Classes March 23-27

As Southeast Missouri State University approaches next week’s spring break, University leadership is continuing to monitor the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and exploring a variety of options concerning the continuity of coursework over the remainder of the spring semester. At this time, there are no reported cases of COVID-19 on any of Southeast’s campuses. As a precautionary measure, SEMO will not conduct in-person classes the week of March 23 in an effort to limit the possibility of exposure to the coronavirus to the campus and Cape Girardeau communities. Online courses will continue to be delivered without any interruption or change. During this period, Southeast will remain open and faculty and staff operations will continue with business office hours of 8 a.m.-5 p.m. The University will be on spring break March 16-20, so the following week will give students, faculty, and staff who traveled time to self-evaluate and assess their probability of exposure to the coronavirus. All updates will be available online at https://semo.edu/sealerts/covid-19.html.

Like this: Like Loading...