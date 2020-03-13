Sixty-three people died on Missouri roads in February

After a promising start to 2020 with a five-year low in January traffic fatalities, February did not follow suit and ended with 63 people killed in Missouri traffic crashes. Missouri’s Buckle Up Phone Down campaign has seen tremendous success with more than 500 businesses and 13,000 individuals pledging to adopt those two life-saving steps. Seat belt usage has increased by 6.3% in the last three years in Missouri and fatalities dropped 6% during that same period. Preliminary statistics show that 72% of drivers and passengers killed in 2020 crashes thus far were unbuckled. Compared to 2019, this is a 9% increase in the number of unbuckled occupants killed. For additional information regarding roadway safety or Buckle Up Phone Down, visit www.saveMOlives.com or www.modot.org/bupd.

Like this: Like Loading...