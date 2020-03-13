Urban School Choice Day goes virtual to limit exposure to coronavirus

Following guidance from state officials, the live Urban School Choice Day event at the Capitol Rotunda planned for March 17th, is being canceled to help protect participants from possible coronavirus exposure and to make sure the event does not contribute to the spread of the virus. The organizers of Urban School Choice Day are currently working on final details to move the event completely online so that all of their advocates can still participate from the safety of their homes. Final details of the new virtual Urban School Choice Day will be announced next week. The event was originally planned to give urban families a chance to share their needs for more and better education options with their elected officials in Jefferson City. The new virtual event being planned will still celebrate the current options available to families in St. Louis and Kansas City and raise awareness of the need for new policies to provide more options for families trapped in some of the lowest-performing schools in the state.

