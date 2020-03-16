Missouri to Receive Federal Guidance this Week on $13 Million in Coronavirus Funding
Missouri’s House Budget Committee chairman does not expect the state to have to tap into the “Rainy Day Fund” for the coronavirus. Budget Chairman Cody Smith says the state will be receiving at least $13-million in federal funding, as part of an emergency package signed by the president.
Lawmakers also learned Sunday that Governor Parson’s state of emergency declaration will also provide access to an additional $7 million.