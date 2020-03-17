First Cases of Coronavirus Disease in Central and Southern Illinois

The Illinois Department of Public Health has reported the first cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in central and southern Illinois. A Woodford County resident in his 70s and a Cumberland County resident in his 70s both tested positive for COVID-19. Additionally, two St. Clair County residents have tested positive, a woman in her 60s and a woman in her 70s. Possible exposures and travel histories for the two individuals are still being investigated and public health officials are working to identify and contact all individuals who are close contacts for these two cases.

