Missouri House Set to Vote on Proposed $30 Billion State Budget

The full Missouri House is set to vote tomorrow on a proposed $30-billion state operating budget, which includes about $13-million in federal funding for coronavirus response. House Budget Committee Chairman Cody Smith voted for a bipartisan amendment in committee, to accept that federal funding.

That money would be used for additional testing kits in Missouri, along with lab services. The money is part of an emergency $8-billion package signed this month by President Trump. Another issue that will likely come up tomorrow on the House floor is the controversial feral hog issue, which came up during Sunday’s marathon House Budget Committee hearing