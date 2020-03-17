Missouri House Speaker Rules Out Remote Floor Sessions

Missouri’s House Speaker says “remote” floor sessions are not a possibility for the 163-member chamber. House Speaker Elijah Haahr says members have to meet in-person in Jefferson City to vote.

Haahr was asked about the possibility of remote sessions by a Capitol reporter. He continues to urge schoolchildren and other guests who are not directly involved in legislative business to avoid the Statehouse in Jefferson City, due to coronavirus concerns.

