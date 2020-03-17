Private clinics testing the most severe, dangerous cases of COVID-19

The state health department says around April first, the state will begin testing all Missourians who have a fever over 100.4 and a cough. That will give MORE accurate numbers for who actually has the coronavirus. Dr. Adam Wheeler of a Mid- Missouri practice called Big Tree Medical Home says we only know the extreme cases right now, and not the full scope of the coronavirus.

Private clinics have COVID 19 tests, but not that many. Like many providers, Wheeler is doing lots of his visits through telemedicine.