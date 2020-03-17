Tuesday, March 17th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

An American Airlines passenger delayed a flight to Nashville for over eight hours by joking about having the coronavirus. The flight was set to depart 6:30 p.m. Saturday from Dallas, but takeoff was hampered by a man, who first refused to lift his tray table, then claimed he had the deadly virus.

“People were freaked out because nobody knew what was going on,” another passenger reported to the local news. “People didn’t know if he was actually sick or if he really didn’t have coronavirus or not.” The unruly passenger was ejected from the plane by hazmat crews and police officers, who then explained the situation to freaked-out travelers.

But the flight was still delayed by unnerved crew members, who refused to fly after the fiasco. It was supposed to get to Nashville at 8:40 p.m. Saturday but didn’t get there until 4:40 a.m. Sunday. American Airlines said the man was arrested for making a false claim, but didn’t provide further comment about the incident.