Lesterville Man Sentenced to 180 Months

A Lesterville man was sentenced to 180 months in prison for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. On February 14, 2019, Reynolds County officers were searching for 55-year-old Troy Sencibaugh to arrest him on an outstanding arrest warrant. The officers received information from a citizen that he had been seen near Camp Taum Sauk in Reynolds County. The officers drove to that location and located Sencibaugh. He was arrested and searched. He told the officers that he had a firearm on his person. The officers discovered a .40 caliber pistol in his left front pocket. The pistol was loaded with ammunition. Sencibaugh has previous convictions for the production of marijuana and 2nd-degree assault in Reynolds County and is prohibited from possessing firearms.

