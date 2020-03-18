Parson says state could soon be testing 10,000 daily for COVID-19
Missouri is getting about $13.4 million from the federal government to battle the coronavirus. Governor Parson’s emergency order also frees up another seven million dollars so the state can help local governments, hospitals. During a press conference in St. Joseph, Parson says local communities need to carefully consider what help they need in state aid.
Parson says within the next couple weeks, Missouri should have the capability of testing about 10,000 daily.