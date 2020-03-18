Twice Daily Amtrak Service Across Missouri has Bipartisan Support from House Budget Committee

There is bipartisan support in the Missouri House for State Representative Aaron Griesheimer’s amendment to remove the restriction to once-daily Amtrak passenger service across the state. Wes Rogers voted for the amendment, telling Griesheimer that twice-daily train service is good for tourism too.

The Budget Committee approved Griesheimer’s amendment on a 19-16 vote. The state owes Amtrak more than $6 million in unpaid bills.