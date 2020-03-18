Wednesday, March 18th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

The Newport Oregon Police Department is notifying the public that they are not to call the emergency line simply because they ran out of toilet paper. While many people have been blitzing shopping areas in order to stock up on toilet paper, the NPD offers a number of alternative options that you can use in case you run out.

In a recent Facebook post, they stated “It’s hard to believe that we even have to post this. Do not call 9-1-1 just because you ran out of toilet paper. You will survive without our assistance. In fact, history offers many other options for you in your time of need if you cannot find a roll of your favorite soft, ultra-plush two-ply citrus scented tissue.”

“Seamen used old rope and anchor lines soaked in salt water. Ancient Romans used a sea sponge on a stick, also soaked in salt water. We are a coastal town. We have an abundance of salt water available. Sea shells were also used.”