Jackson County has a COVID-19 case; SIH tells employees there is a case in Williamson County

Yesterday, Southern Illinois was alerted to its first two cases of COVID-19: One in Williamson County and the other in Jackson County. Southern Illinois Healthcare issued an email and text message alert to employees Wednesday afternoon stating that it had confirmed a positive COVID-19 test for a patient in Williamson County. The patient is not hospitalized at one of their facilities. In Jackson County, a female in her 50s, who tested positive for COVID-19 is doing well and is at home in isolation. She is believed to have been exposed to the virus from recent travel to another state. You can learn more by visiting thesouthern.com

