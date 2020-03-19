New Cases of Coronavirus in Illinois

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported yesterday that there are 128 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) across Illinois. Two additional counties are now reporting cases; Kendall and Madison counties. An additional 20 individuals at the long-term care facility in DuPage County experiencing an outbreak have tested positive, bringing the total to 42 (30 residents and 12 staff). Currently, IDPH is reporting 288 cases in 17 counties in Illinois. Cases have occurred in ages 9 to 91. Cases by county can be found on the IDPH website, as well as a list of local health departments that will have the most up to date information.

