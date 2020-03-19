Scott County resident sick in Tennessee

An employee of Saint Francis Medical Center who was visiting a daughter out of state has been diagnosed with COVID-19. The employee is a manager in one of the hospital’s business offices “and has no contact with patients in her official capacity.” She was last in Cape Girardeau on March 6th, but they don’t believe anyone has been exposed. There are no signs of symptoms with any other employee. St. Francis is taking precautions about anyone she might have interacted with. The Scott County woman is currently hospitalized in Clarksville, Tennessee. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.

