Senator Hawley Announces Emergency Family Relief Plan

Senator Josh Hawley unveiled the Emergency Family Relief Act of 2020 to provide families facing uncertainty during the coronavirus outbreak a guarantee of financial relief from looming economic hardship. The bill’s introduction comes in advance of Senate consideration of the House-passed Families First Coronavirus Response Act, a proposal requiring employers with fewer than 500 employees to guarantee workers paid sick and family leave.

The Emergency Family Relief Act of 2020 will:

Provide families experiencing school closures or financial hardship a fully refundable monthly benefit lasting through the coronavirus emergency to make it through this crisis unscathed. The benefit matches the IRS’s monthly standards for household expenses: $1,446 for a family of three $1,786 for a family of four $2,206 for a family of five

Guarantee timely benefit delivery every month during this emergency by building on existing federal payment and verification infrastructure run by the Treasury Department and expedited applications utilizing past tax return data for prior filers

Target those most in need — providing its full benefit to all single parents making less than $50,000 and to all married parents making less than $100,000 before phasing down the credit value — with a benefit generous enough to cover real costs