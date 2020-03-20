Dorena-Hickman Ferry halts service due to floodwaters covering the Kentucky Landing

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry halted service at 4:30 p.m. yesterday due to floodwaters covering the Kentucky Landing. The Ferry normally has to close when the gauge at Cairo exceeds 44 ft., putting floodwaters above where the ferry can operate. At this time there is no estimated timeline for when the ferry might be able to reopen.

You can also check on the ferry’s operating status by calling (731) 693-0210 or at https://www.facebook.com/DorenaHickmanFerry/

The ferry has been added to the KY Highway Water Over Road Report for District1 at www.facebook.com/kytcdistric1. You do not have to be a Facebook member to access this page.