Gov. Parson Issues Executive Order to Relax Hours of Operation for Motor Carriers
Gov. Mike Parson issued an executive order to relax the hours of operation for motor carriers to give them more flexibility in transporting goods to aid in Missouri’s COVID-19 emergency response. The governor’s executive order supports the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s national emergency declaration to provide hours-of-service regulatory relief to commercial vehicle drivers transporting emergency relief in response to the nationwide COVID-19 outbreak. More information can be found at www.modot.org/mcs.