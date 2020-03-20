McCracken County man facing theft, gun charges after stop

The West Kentucky Star reports that a McCracken County man is facing drug, theft, and gun charges after a traffic stop in McCracken County. On Wednesday, while on patrol, deputies say they recognized a suspect from an earlier theft case. After performing a traffic stop for alleged traffic violations, deputies reported the driver was identified as 32-year-old Nelson Waldkoetter, who matched the description of a suspect from surveillance footage. Deputies found property related to the theft case, marijuana, and a loaded handgun inside the vehicle. He is being charged with receiving stolen property under $500, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana, driving with a suspended or revoked license, and careless driving.

