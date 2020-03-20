Public Health Officials Announce the Deaths of Three More Individuals in Illinois with Coronavirus Disease
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported yesterday the death of three people in Illinois with coronavirus (COVID-19). The individuals include a Will County resident in his 50s and a Cook County resident in her 80s, and an out-of-state resident in her 70s who was in Sangamon County. As of yesterday, there are 136 new cases of COVID-19 across Illinois. Five additional counties are now reporting cases; Jackson, Kankakee, LaSalle, Washington, and Williamson counties. IDPH reported a total of 422 cases in 22 counties in Illinois. Cases have occurred in ages 9 to 99. Cases by county can be found on the IDPH website, as well as a list of local health departments that will have the most up-to-date information.