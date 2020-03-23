A confirmed case reported in Dunklin County

The Dunklin County Health Department has been notified of the first positive case of COVID-19 in Dunklin County. The case is travel-related and the patient, a female in her 70s, is quarantined at home. Health Department staff are working in coordination with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) to determine any close contacts of that individual who were possibly exposed. If there were any, health officials will provide guidance to these individuals and monitor them closely for the development of symptoms. Dunklin County officials stress that you should not panic and not go to hospital emergency rooms. Those with symptoms should call their health care provider to discuss their situation prior to arrival at a facility. You can read more in the Delta Dunklin Democrat.

