Monday, March 23rd, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

According to a police report, as a manager worked nearby to sanitize a section of a Wisconsin grocery store, a 53-year-old woman licked the handle of a freezer door in what she later told cops was a “protest to the Coronavirus.”

The odd act of defiance occurred Saturday afternoon in the freezer section of Festival Foods in Marshfield, a city in central Wisconsin. As detailed in a Marshfield Police Department report, a store manager told officers that he was “sanitizing the handles in the freezer section” when he looked over at a woman later identified as Nona Lindhors.

Lindhorst, the store manager told police, “proceeded to look at him and lick the door handle of a freezer door.” The manager “immediately sanitized the licked door handle” and called 9-1-1. Lindhorst, who told cops that she “has not used this method of protest at any other locations,” was informed that “her behavior was uncalled for.”