Reported virus case same as previously known

The Southeast Missourian reports that a confirmed case of COVID-19 that was reported in Scott County is not a new case. Administrator with the Scott County Health Department Barry Cook said that the reported case is the same case that was reported earlier last week. The case Cook referred to is that of an employee of Saint Francis Medical Center who was visiting a family member out of state, diagnosed with COVID-19. Saint Francis Healthcare System CEO Maryann Reese said that the employee had been hospitalized in Clarksville, Tennessee.

