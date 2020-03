The Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo announced the 2020 concert line-up for the event that takes place Wed., Aug. 5-Sat., Aug. 8, 2020. This year’s entertainment includes

Chris Lane – Wed., Aug. 5

Ashley McBryde + Bullfighting – Thu., Aug. 6

ZZ TOP – Fri., Aug. 7

Joe Nichols – Sat., Aug. 8

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at SikestonRodeo.com