Attorney General Schmitt and Amazon Announce Partnership to Monitor and Combat Coronavirus Price Gouging

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Amazon have formed a partnership aimed at monitoring and combating price gouging related to COVID-19. The Attorney General’s Office and representatives from Amazon will communicate regularly about consumer complaints and potential price gouging by third-party sellers on Amazon’s marketplace. Amazon will also provide market analysis and other aid to help identify individuals who are using the Amazon marketplace in Missouri to spike prices on COVID-19-related items. With this partnership:

The lines of communication have been opened, and the Missouri Attorney General’s Office will send consumer complaints related to Amazon sellers in Missouri directly to Amazon for them to further investigate.

Amazon is currently analyzing sales data to identify any bad actors in Missouri who are trying to profiteer off of the health and safety of Missouri citizens. Amazon will be sharing that information with the Missouri Attorney General’s Office for potential legal action.

Attorney General Schmitt recently sent several consumer alerts relating to COVID-19 scams and medical supply chain price gouging. Information on those consumer alerts can be found at ago.mo.gov. You are also urged to report any instances of price gouging or other scams to the Missouri Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Hotline by calling 1-800-392-8222 or by filing a complaint online at https://ago.mo.gov/app/consumercomplaint.