Portageville area resident tests positive for coronavirus
The Standard Democrat reports that a Portageville area resident has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. Yesterday evening, the City of Portageville was notified by health professionals of the resident testing positive late yesterday afternoon. The patient and their family are currently under quarantine and being monitored by health professionals. No other information, including the condition of the patient, was given out of respect for the privacy of the individual and family.