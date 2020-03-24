Tuesday, March 24th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A woman arrested for assaulting her boyfriend shouted “I have the coronavirus” before intentionally coughing in the face of a paramedic who she sprayed with “copious amounts of saliva,” police charge.

Responding early Wednesday to a domestic violence call in Lady Lake, an Orlando suburb, police encountered the bloodied victim. The man, whose nose was broken, told officers that he had been attacked by his girlfriend, LaDonald Shakkie Holmes.

The man said he was lying in bed with 38-year-old Holmes when she “told the victim she wanted to have sex.” The victim recalled that he declined to engage with Holmes “since she is leaving him to get back with her ex-husband.” She reportedly became agitated and attacked him.

After an EMS worker “sedated the arrestee,” Holmes was being placed on a stretcher when she shouted “I have the coronavirus.” Holmes then allegedly coughed directly on the face of an EMS worker, which “resulted in copious amounts of saliva landing on the paramedic’s face.” She is now facing a pair of felony counts.