Williamson County man arrested on multiple charges Saturday

WSILTV reports that a Williamson County man is facing multiple charges following his arrest in Energy, IL. The Energy Police Department received a complaint regarding incidents that occurred on South Park Ave Wednesday, March 18 and Friday, March 20. On Saturday, EPD served a search warrant and arrest warrant at the location while working with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office and Williamson County Special Response Team (SRT). Investigators located James Feezor and arrested him without incident. Feezor faces charges of aggravated assault, aggravated battery, and unlawful discharge of a firearm. He was booked into the Williamson County Jail and additional charges against him are pending.

