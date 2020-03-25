Butler County Coroner investigates possible COVID-19 death

The Butler County Coroner’s Office has been notified of a possible COVID-19 death. Coroner Andy Moore says his office is involved with a death “involving a person under investigation for COVID-19.” Moore said he can’t release at this time whether the death involves a Butler County resident or someone brought here for treatment or when the death occurred. At this time, Moore can’t say when the test was done or when results will be returned. All state and local agencies have been notified at this time. Any positive COVID-19 tests will be relayed to the State of Missouri for proper reporting and announcements. You can read more in the Daily American Republic.

