Corps of Engineers begins Phase I flood fight

The Memphis District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), has initiated Phase I flood fight activities in the Cairo, Reelfoot-Obion, and Missouri areas due to high river stages. Current National Weather Service forecasts call for the Mississippi River to crest below 52 feet on the Cairo gage. During Phase I flood fight activities, USACE personnel deploy to the field and monitor all federal flood control works including levees, floodwalls, and pumping stations. They also monitor rainfall amounts in the affected areas and National Weather Service forecasts to determine if further action is warranted.

