First case of coronavirus in Bollinger County

The Bollinger County Health Center has confirmed its first presumptive-positive case of COVID-19 in Bollinger County today. The individual is a 60 year old male and is currently on home isolation, following the guidance of the CDC.The Bollinger County Health Center continues to work with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) and the CDC to identify and contact people who may have come into contact with the individual while they were infectious and will monitor them for fever and respiratory symptoms. No other information will be provided about the patient.



