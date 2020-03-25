Officials from Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center confirms county’s second positive case of COVID-19

The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center has confirmed the second positive case of COVID-19, which was reported by a commercial laboratory in Cape Girardeau County. The individual is a male in his 40’s and is in isolation. Public health officials are investigating the situation and tracing any close contacts to the case. The method of transmission is likely travel related. The case will continue to be monitored by the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center. If you have questions about COVID-19 or any individual with symptoms, you should call the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services’ 24-hour hotline at 1-877-435-8411, your private provider or call the St. Francis Nurses’ Hotline at (573)331-4200 to discuss the possibility of testing.



