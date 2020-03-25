Perry County Commission advises Perry County residents shelter in place

Last night, Perry County officials have issued a stay at home order to all Perry County residents to slow the spread of COVID19. This past Sunday, the County Commission activated its Emergency Operations Command following the county’s first confirmed COVID19 case. The County Commission made the decision to issue a stay at home order after the county confirmed its second case of COVID19. They are advising all residents, with the exception of critical infrastructure employees, to shelter in place for their protection. The order will continue indefinitely and be reviewed on April 2.

