PSC grants Ameren MO request regarding reconnection and late payment fees

The Missouri Public Service Commission has approved a request filed by Ameren Missouri for a variance from the company’s tariffs which will allow Ameren Missouri to forego the collection of fees related to late payments and reconnections to help customers deal with the financial hardships felt by the COVID-19 pandemic. Ameren Missouri requested the variance be effective until it becomes evident that the COVID-19 outbreak is waning. Ameren stated it will provide at least a 15-day notice to affected customers before these fees are reinstated.

