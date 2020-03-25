Public Health Officials Announce 250 New Cases of Coronavirus Disease

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported yesterday 250 new cases of coronavirus in Illinois, including four deaths; a Chicago resident in his 50s, two Cook County residents both in their 60s, and a DuPage County resident in her 90s. Grundy County is now reporting a case. IDPH reported a total of 1,535 cases in 32 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to 99 years. Cases by county can be found on the IDPH website, as well as a list of local health departments that will have the most up-to-date information. For all personal protective equipment (PPE) donations, email PPE.donations@illinois.gov. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

