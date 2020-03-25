Sheriff’s Department of Wayne County Helping to Feed Children and Elderly During COVID-19 Outbreak
The sheriff’s department in Wayne County is doing its part to make sure that no children and elderly are going without food during this time of social distancing, with the COVID-19 outbreak. Wayne County Sheriff Dean Finch and his staff are delivering more than two hundred breakfast and lunch meals to those in need. Deputies are buying the food, preparing it and then delivering the meal.
The sheriff also urges people to continue to follow social distancing guidelines.