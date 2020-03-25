Wednesday, March 25th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Cops say that a man arrested Saturday for auto theft claimed the coronavirus made him do it. According to investigators, in late-January 70-year-old Alvin Rementer pawned his 2000 Chevrolet Silverado for $1,500 at Pawn Depot in St. Petersburg, Florida.

An arrest affidavit states that since turning over the title to his wheels, Rementer has returned to the shop several times to “make statements of not possibly being able to pay for the pawn payment.”

While the pawn shop manager was “willing to work with him,” cops say, Rementer allegedly took matters into his own hand around 7:00 AM Saturday. Using a spare key, Rementer drove the truck away from the pawn shop.

After the car was reported stolen, a cop spotted the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. Rementer, who was driving the Chevy, reportedly confessed to stealing the vehicle, adding that he “freaked out over ‘the corona’ and the overall situation.” He is now charged with grand theft auto, a felony.