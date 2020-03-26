Facebook and Attorney General Schmitt Work Together to Combat Price Gouging in Missouri

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is warning you of scams and price gouging on Facebook’s third-party sales platform Facebook Marketplace. In light of Facebook’s recent ban on the sale of masks, hand sanitizer and other items, the Missouri Attorney General’s Office has opened the lines of communication with Facebook and will collaborate with the platform to share information and consumer complaints. Despite this, consumers should still be wary of those seeking to profit off of a public health crisis on Facebook Marketplace. If you see price gouging on Facebook Marketplace, report it to the Attorney General’s Office at https://ago.mo.gov/civil-division/consumer/price-gouging. When reporting, provide the URL link to the specific listing and a full screenshot of the content including the seller’s name and location. Missourians can report price gouging by calling the Consumer Protection Hotline at 1-800-392-8222 or online at https://ago.mo.gov/civil-division/consumer/price-gouging

