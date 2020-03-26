HHS Announces Grants to Provide Meals for Older Adults in Missouri

The Administration for Community Living (ACL) is giving $250 million in grants to help communities provide meals for older adults. Missouri received a grant for $4,533,133. The Families First Coronavirus Response Act, signed into law by President Trump on March 18th, provided the additional funding for the nutrition services programs authorized by the Older Americans Act (OAA) of 1965. These programs provide meals to more than 2.4 million older adults each year, both through home delivery and in places like community centers. In addition to meals, Older Americans Act programs provide a wide range of services, such as help with bathing and dressing, rides to doctors’ offices, education on managing chronic illnesses, support for family caregivers, and much more. Older adults who need assistance can contact the Eldercare Locator to find services available in their community. The Eldercare Locator can be reached at 1-800-677-1116 or https://eldercare.acl.gov/. For more information about COVID-19, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html. For more information about the Older Americans Act nutrition programs, please visit ACL.gov.

