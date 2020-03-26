How Missouri Can Respond to the Economic Impacts of COVID-19

It is critical for Missouri to act in tandem with federal government responses to the Coronavirus pandemic in order to cushion the blow for families trying to make ends meet. A new Missouri Budget Project report details how our state can help families withstand the anticipated economic downturn, minimizing longer-term economic damage and mitigating the state’s economic recovery. Increased unemployment and economic declines resulting from the pandemic will likely cause steep reductions in general revenue. These reductions in the funding Missouri relies on to carry out critical public services will come at the same time as more Missourians struggle to make ends meet and need safety net services. While Congress has passed and continues to consider federal responses to the pandemic, Missouri acts to ensure residents can qualify for enhanced federal programs, like support for Medicaid and extensions to unemployment. But Missouri can also act to streamline applications and eligibility for nutrition assistance, Medicaid health coverage, and other supports that help families make ends meet. In its report, Missouri Budget Project outlines ways to stabilize the state budget, improve Medicaid health coverage and the public health infrastructure, enhance nutrition assistance and economic support, and ensure Missourians can fully access federally approved policy changes like extended unemployment.

