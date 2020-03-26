Investigation underway into the death of 8-year-old Bollinger County girl with special needs

The parents of an 8-year-old Bollinger County girl with myotonic dystrophy were taken into police custody after their daughter was found dead Saturday in Bollinger County. Complaints and probable-cause statements were filed Monday in cases against 52-year-old Michael Maddock and his wife 37-year-old Heather Maddock, both of Marble Hill, and arrest warrants may be filed once all autopsy tests are completed. On Saturday, members of the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an unresponsive 8-year-old girl on Bollinger County Road 302 around 8 p.m. She was declared deceased by EMS. An autopsy of the victim was conducted Sunday, but no official cause of death has been provided. After the 24-hour pre-trial investigative holding period had passed, both parents were released from police custody. You can read more in the Southeast Missourian.

