Thursday, March 26th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Like any good Florida story, this one begins with a naked couple brawling inside a car parked at the mall. Late Sunday evening, cops responded to the Clearwater Mall after receiving a report about a fight in progress.

Witnesses told officers that after hearing a woman screaming “within the parking lot,” they discovered “the two naked within the car and wrestling with each other.” Cops separated the couple, identified in an arrest affidavit as Robert Janisch, a 21-year-old Minnesota resident, and his girlfriend of six months.

They both reportedly “admitted to drinking alcohol today.” During police questioning, the pair each said that a physical confrontation occurred after they finished having sex inside the vehicle.

The woman said after she had intercourse with Janisch in their car, she had to urinate. She did so outside of the car, and that is when the trouble began. After she wiped herself, she accidentally threw the napkin on Janisch. He then freaked out and started choking her for several seconds. He was arrested for domestic battery by strangulation and booked into the county jail.