Daily COVID19 Update Cape Girardeau County 3.26.2020

As of late yesterday afternoon, Cape Girardeau County has 6 positive cases of COVID19 with 1 recovery. Saint Francis Medical Center has tested 81 people. So far, 4 of those tests have come back positive and 40 negative. 2 of those positive cases were in Cape Girardeau County, 1 in Bollinger County, and 1 in Stoddard County. SoutheastHealth has tested 55 people, So far, only 1 has tested positive and 25 negative. The positive case is in Cape Girardeau County. 3 other people have tested positive through other Cape County providers not associated with either hospital.

